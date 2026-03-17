Jacksonville’s Alhambra Theatre and Dining, defending champ, nominated for best in the U.S. again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time for the Alhambra to defend its title.

Jacksonville’s Alhambra Theatre and Dining, recognized in 2025 as the No. 1 dinner theatre in the country by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, is nominated for the honor again in 2026.

The Alhambra is the “longest continuously-operating dinner theater” in the country, USA TODAY said.

The Alhambra typically puts on about seven musicals or plays throughout the year, each of which runs about a month and a half.

The venue also has shorter concert experiences throughout the year, such as Jay White as Neil Diamond and The Everly Brothers Experience with the Zmed Brothers.

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Readers have a choice of 20 dinner theatres around the country and get to vote on the “10Best.”

Vote once per day until polls close on Monday, April 13 at noon ET. The winning dinner theaters will be announced on Wednesday, April 22.

To vote in the poll, click here. For more information about the Alhambra’s show lineup and dining experiences, click here.

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