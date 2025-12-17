Jacksonville’s Hamburger Mary’s makes changes in light of new drag show venue court ruling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida law dubbed the state’s “drag show ban” by its opponents is now in effect after roughly two and a half years in legal limbo.

The law prohibits minors from attending “adult live performances,” and while the law doesn’t specifically use the words “drag shows,” the dialogue around the legislation when it was passed made it clear drag shows are at the very least a partial target.

Hamburger Mary’s 2.0 opened up in Murray Hill after its old location burned down.

“I’ve probably had 35 text messages from this morning with people concerned about it,” Hamburger Mary’s 2.0 owner Jordyn Shepherd said.

While Shepherd said the vast majority of the restaurant’s drag performances are adults only, it does host family-friendly brunches.

“And we understand there’s no cleavage, there’s no cussing, no inappropriate music, movements, anything like that,” Shepherd said.

But Shepherd said those will soon come to an end, due to the new court ruling that has allowed the state to begin enforcing its prohibition on children attending adult live performances.

Penalties range from $10,000 fines for businesses that violate the law to misdemeanor offense for employees that knowingly allow children to attend.

“If we don’t do what we need to do now then, you know, Mary’s may be under attack because of it and we want to keep our doors open,” Shepherd said.

Congressman Randy Fine sponsored the bill in 2023 and notes it doesn’t specifically target drag shows.

“The bill did not prevent adults from participating in, going to, watching whatever it is that they want,” Fine said. “No sex shows for kids whether they’re drag shows or any other kind of shows. And I’m grateful to see that bill is going to be enforced.”

Shepherd agreed children should not be exposed to sexually explicit content, but argued the law is so broad it’s hard to know what’s allowed.

And that means businesses like Hamburger Mary’s have to err on the side of caution.

“If they care about kids like they say they care about kids, then actually come in here on a Sunday and see the kids that are hugging on us and crying or thanking us because they’re being picked on in school for being different,” Shepherd said.

The only venue currently exempt from the law in the state is Hamburger Mary’s in Orlando, which originally challenged the law, but the legal battle likely has a long way to go before all is said and done.

