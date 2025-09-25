Jacksonville’s Megan Bell named Special Olympics Florida Athlete of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Megan Bell from Jacksonville has been named Special Olympics Florida’s Athlete of the Year.

Megan Bell has been involved with the Special Olympics for 26 years and is a multi-sport athlete who has competed in surfing, paddleboarding, equestrian, golf, and more. She earned a bronze medal at the 2022 USA Games.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Megan Bell is a certified Zumba instructor and health advocate. She has taught virtual fitness classes and volunteered with numerous organizations, making a significant impact in her community.

Megan Bell has also broken barriers as the first person with an intellectual disability hired by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, demonstrating her leadership and commitment to inclusion.

Her story exemplifies the mission of Special Olympics Florida, where she serves as a powerful voice advocating for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]