JACKSONVILLE’S MORNING NEWS LIVE: Greater Jacksonville Fair celebrates 69th anniversary

Jacksonville, FL — The 69th annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is underway through November 17th at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. It’s $2 Tuesday at the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair. Admission is just $2, as well as $2 per ride. There is a $25 unlimited mechanical ride armband.

The fair is partnering for the first time with Deggeller Attractions for amusement rides this year. Rides include the Cliffhanger, Hydra, the Giant Wheel and Riptide.

Returning agricultural exhibits this year include the Florida AG Experience, an entertaining and educational demonstration of how milk is produced from farm to grocery stores.

Sea Lion Splash trainer Nelson Garcia spoke glowingly about Jacksonville, as this is his first experience at the Jacksonville Fair.

Grace Carter and Gimli the Polish Rabbit join Jacksonville’s Morning News on behalf of the 4-H UF Extension, and discuss the role of 4-H not just as an agricultural education program, but also as a STEM and social confidence program. Visit the 4-H exhibit and say hi to Gimli when you visit the Fair!