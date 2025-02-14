Local

Jacksonville’s Morning News on location: Florida Theatre

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
Florida Theatre
On the eve of Brian Kilmeade’s History Liberty and Laughs tour, Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at Florida Theatre - which is celebrating its 97th anniversary in Downtown Jacksonville.

LISTEN: Brian Kilmeade previews Saturday’s History, Liberty and Laughs show

LISTEN: Florida Theatre Board of Directors member Carolyn Klucha shares her story of discovering the Florida Theatre and becoming involved in membership, leading to her current role as a board member.

LISTEN: WOKV’s Chase Bunker talks to Alton Brown in advance of tonight’s “Last Bite?” tour.

LISTEN: Marketing Director Sarah Kraynik joins JMN to share details about upcoming events at the Florida Theatre, heading into its 98th season

LISTEN: Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin shares some of the rich legacy of the Florida Theatre.

LISTEN: Florida Theatre Chairperson Don Cameron recounts how his relationship with the Florida Theatre has grown through the year.

LISTEN: Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin rejoins JMN to talk about the programming and event variety offered at the Theatre.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

