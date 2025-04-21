Jacksonville’s Morning News - Monday, April 21 - Remembering Pope Francis

Jacksonville, Fl — Tributes are pouring in for Pope Francis, who died this morning at the age of 88. Vice President J.D. Vance, who met Francis at the Vatican just yesterday on Easter Sunday, said his heart goes out to all who loved him. The White House posted on X, “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis.”

LISTEN: First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking a warm, dry week.

Three Big Things to Know:

Hours after the Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis died at 88, the Diocese of St. Augustine released the following statement from Bishop Erik Pohlmeier. “With sorrow and gratitude, I join the faithful of the Church and the world in mourning the death of our Holy Father Pope Francis. His life was a gift to the Church and a reflection of Christ’s love lived with humility and devotion”.

The city of Jacksonville Beach is set to discuss parking time limits, and smoking on the beach. Jacksonville Beach City Council meets tonight at 6:00 pm.

The parents of a 2-year-old westside boy are being interviewed by Jacksonville police after he was shot and killed.

LISTEN: Father Tom Willis, Director of Liturgy with the Diocese of St. Augustine reflects on the legacy of Pope Francis.

LISTEN: Fox News Radio Reporter Jonathan Savage on the legacy of Pope Francis, world reaction.

WOKV INVESTIGATES: The still-unexplained death of 31-year-old Charles Faggart at the Duval County jail was a searing reminder of the perils that lurk within the decades-old building: Jacksonville’s jail is a dangerous place, and often not because of its inmates. That’s how the Jacksonville Tributary, a nonprofit newsroom, described the investigation last week. We spoke live with reporter Nichole Manna about the perils that lurk in the decades-old building.