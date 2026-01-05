Jags fever sweeps city as fans rush to stock up on gear

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ exhilarating capture of the AFC South title has ignited a wave of teal and black and gold pride across the city, with fans flocking to Sports Mania to secure their gear for this weekend’s home playoff game. Sports Mania in Jax Beach, the store was buzzing with activity on Monday after the Jags won the AFC South, and owner Matthew Smith prepares for the massive influx of fan needs.

The Jags’ big win yesterday translated into steady foot traffic at Sports Mania Monday. Fans are pouring in, eager to get their hands on newly anticipated AFC South champion merchandise, as well as any and all items bearing the iconic Jaguars logo.

“I went to the game last night, and I don’t have anything Jaguars, so I came here to find something because I want to be at the game next weekend as well,” shared Justin Nolan, a lifelong Jaguars fan.

Nolan grew up supporting the Jags, but when he moved from Jacksonville, he left much of his gear behind during the team’s losing seasons. Now that the Jaguars are officially AFC South champions, Nolan’s enthusiasm is back in full force, and he’s ready to invest in the team he grew up with.

“I want a nice Jaguars hat that I can wear and then Jaguar magnets for my car,” Nolan said. "

Sports Mania owner Matthew Smith revealed he proactively ordered merchandise for a potential win weeks ago. While he waits for the official AFC champion gear to be printed and shipped, the existing inventory floor has been consistently clearing out all season.

“It was almost a little bit of anxiety because we had so much merchandise in the store,” Smith noted. “Now you can go in there and do a cartwheel.”

Smith’s faith in the team goes beyond just selling current stock; he’s betting big on a deep playoff run. He has placed a massive $250,000 bet on the Jaguars’ success by ordering specific AFC Champs merchandise, as well as items anticipating a Super Bowl appearance.

“And that would be a pure gamble of putting all our money on the table,” Smith acknowledged. “And if they don’t win, we lose out big time, but sports retail is like the craps table. You’re betting on 16 and three.”

