The Jaguars are making speed a priority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone more change than any other offseason in franchise history. From front office and coaching changes to nearly an entire new roster, the 2025 Jaguars will not be confused for the 2024 version of the team.

Another transformation is this team’s speed. The 2025 Jaguars are set to be the fastest team in franchise history and it shows on tape.

When it came to upgrading the talent on the roster, Gladstone clearly wanted his team to be FAST.

Caleb Ransaw, the Jaguars’ third round selection, enters the NFL as the second fastest safety in NFL Combine history.

Ransaw was measured in Indianapolis as a cornerback, however, now that he is set to play safety, his 4.33 40-yard dash looks that much better. Bhayshul Tuten is even faster!

Tuten’s 4.32 leads all active NFL running backs, tied with the Miami Dolphins’ Devon Achane.

Tuten’s speed pops on tape too as the Virginia Tech tailback ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns and topped out at 21.5 MPH in college.

The unicorn himself, Travis Hunter, is another player from Gladstone’s inaugural draft who’s speed leaves defenders in the dust.

Hunter topped out at 21.2 MPH in college. That’s certainly fast, but nothing insane. The crazy part? It happened to occur on the 81st snap of a game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Get him into open space more frequently and imagine the possibilities. Hunter’s speed, endurance, and versatility make him a true generational talent.

According to Reel Analytics, Hunter also had the fastest closing speed in their database of over 8,400 defensive backs. Somehow, he is even quicker than he is fast.

Using Hunter’s in-game GPS data, Reel predicts Hunter’s 40-yard dash time to be between 4.38-4.40.

Although the Jaguars drafted Travis Hunter, the second fastest safety in NFL History, and the fastest active running back, none of them posted the fastest recorded speed of the Jaguars’ draft class.

That honor belongs to Rayuan Lane III, who ran a WILD 21.7 MPH in a game. These speedsters happen to join the NFL’s second fastest ball-carrier of 2024, Brian Thomas Jr. On Thomas’ 85-yard touchdown against the Colts, Thomas reached a top speed of 22.15 MPH, the fastest recorded ball carrier last season, just behind Dallas’ KaVontae Turpin.

One thing is certain, this new Jaguars team will be faster. Three of the top five all-time fastest Jaguars drafted are currently on this year’s roster.

Getting younger and faster were clearly focal points for James Gladstone and the new Jaguars’ regime. Speed kills.

