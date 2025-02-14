Jaguars complete initial interviews with several General Manager candidates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have conducted first interviews with at least seven different candidates for the recently vacated General Manager position.

Read: Jacksonville Jaguars part ways with General Manager Trent Baalke

Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars interviewed three new candidates:

Chad Alexander, Los Angeles Chargers Assistant General Manager (Previously employed by New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens)

Jon Robinson (Former Tennessee Titans General Manager, previously scouted for New England Patriots)

Brandon Brown, New York Giants Assistant General Manager (Previously scouted for Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts)

Wednesday, three more candidates were interviewed:

Trey Brown, Cincinnati Bengals Senior Personnel Executive (Employed by team since 2021, previously scouted for Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots)

James Gladstone, Los Angeles Rams Director of Scouting Strategy (Employed by team since 2016)

Terrance Gray, Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel (Employed by team since 2017, previously worked for Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs)

The first interview for the position was held Tuesday, February 11th with Josh Williams, the San Francisco 49ers current Director/Scouting and Football Operations. His scouting career with the 49ers began in 2011.

The new GM will join the Jaguars’ recently finalized coaching staff for the 2025 season, including Head Coach Liam Coen.

This article will be updated as more candidates are interviewed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.