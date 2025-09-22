Jaguars defense comes up big, again, in 17-10 win over Houston

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars remained unbeaten at home with a 17-10 win over the division rival Texans.

Trevor Lawrence complete 20 of 40 passes for 222 yards with an interception for Jacksonville, while Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten each rushed for a touchdown in the victory.

The Jaguars are now 2-and-1 for the first time since 2022. The Texans drop to 0-3 on the year.

Head Coach Liam Coen called the victory huge.

“Very proud of this group,” Coen said. “They played their tails off. They should take so much confidence from this, especially defensively.”

Jacksonville’s defense allowed 271 total yards, had two sacks and forced three turnovers. That’s nine in three games.

“We’re not gonna get bullied.”



Trevor Lawrence loved the chippiness the #Jaguars showed against the Texans. Jags finally take a stand against Houston.@ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/go6NSi7vcc — Jason Hamby (@Jason_Hamby14) September 21, 2025

Travon Walker and the Jaguars defense is getting after it early in season. https://t.co/aQVHnNmivT — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 21, 2025

Coen says he was starting to tweak on the last drive when Houston was moving the ball - but Campanile told him to relax.



Brutally honest. gotta love it.@ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/ThzvW9bWoi — Jason Hamby (@Jason_Hamby14) September 21, 2025

Brian Thomas Jr last 4 hours and last 8 days have been a lot.

In a clutch situation, Trevor Lawrence trusts him. Changes run play to pass play and it essentially wins the game.



Pretty cool. https://t.co/DNrBtXEQvR — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 21, 2025

