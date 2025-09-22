Local

Jaguars defense comes up big, again, in 17-10 win over Houston

By Rich Jones
Jaguars defense comes up big, again, in 17-10 win over Texans JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars breaks up a pass intended for Christian Kirk #13 of the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars remained unbeaten at home with a 17-10 win over the division rival Texans.

Trevor Lawrence complete 20 of 40 passes for 222 yards with an interception for Jacksonville, while Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten each rushed for a touchdown in the victory.

The Jaguars are now 2-and-1 for the first time since 2022. The Texans drop to 0-3 on the year.

Head Coach Liam Coen called the victory huge.

“Very proud of this group,” Coen said. “They played their tails off. They should take so much confidence from this, especially defensively.”

Jacksonville’s defense allowed 271 total yards, had two sacks and forced three turnovers. That’s nine in three games.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News