Jaguars' grant support advancing girls flag football in time for national Women in Sports Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars, through the Jaguars Foundation, announced that they will be accepting applications for the DREAM BIG Scholarship to support high school female football athletes pursuing higher education.

The announcement coincides with the celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, February 7.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“As the popularity of girls’ flag football gains steam in the state of Florida and throughout our country, ‘girl power’ is more than a tag line as these athletes are proving that they can ‘dream big’ to reach their goals,” said Whitney Meyer, Jaguars Senior Vice President and Chief Community Impact Officer. “We are proud to once again provide opportunities for postsecondary education, continuing athleticism through collegiate play and potential future as professionals in the sports arena through the Jaguars DREAM BIG Scholarship.”

In its second year, the Jaguars Foundation will award three $3,000 scholarships. The application is currently open and will accept applications through Wednesday, April 10. Recipients will be contacted directly in April by a member of the Jaguars Foundation and will be recognized at the Jaguars NFL Draft Party at EverBank Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Graduating high school senior in state of Florida;

Female high school senior participating in flag or tackle football;

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate program at an accredited college or university; and

Plan to pursue a career that positively impacts sports.

Application link: Jaguars DREAM BIG Scholarship

Application deadline: April 10, 2024

“The girls flag scholarship played a pivotal role in supporting my college journey at the University of North Florida. It significantly alleviated the financial burden, allowing me to focus on my studies and pursue my academic goals with greater ease,” said Hadiya Bakhtari, 2023 DREAM BIG scholarship recipient. “I’m truly grateful for the invaluable assistance it provided. I am so happy that there is a scholarship like this for girls who play football because it provides a great opportunity while also recognizing the student athlete.”

Girls flag football is a program of Jaguars PREP, a commitment to growing the game of football through Northeast Florida by removing barriers of accessibility, encouraging health and safety, building strong character amongst participants and enhancing opportunities and resources for youth and high school football athletes. Through the program, the Jaguars host multiple events for high school athletes, including girls flag football events.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Later this month, the Jaguars will host the Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, a tournament-style event with more than 45 area high school on Feb. 16-17, and the Girls Flag College Showcase, a combine for girls’ flag athletes to be seen by NAIA college coaches and scouts on Feb. 18. Both events will take place at EverBank Stadium and Daily’s Place Flex Field.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.