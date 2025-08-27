Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller hosts back-to-school event for local kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller is giving back to the community by helping local students get ready for the new school year.

Miller, through his foundation and in partnership with Universal Property & Casualty Insurance, will host a Back-to-School event on Friday, August 29, at 5 p.m. at the Baxter Luther Boys & Girls Club in Arlington.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

About 100 children in grades K–5 will receive backpacks, school supplies, and encouragement as they head into the year.

“This community has shown me so much love and support,” Miller said. “I want to make sure our kids feel equipped and excited to succeed in the classroom.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.