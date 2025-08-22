Jaguars’ Pass-Rush Duo Destined for Dominance in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter might give the Jaguars’ pass-rushing duo a run for their money this coming season, it’s currently hard to argue against Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker making up the Jaguars’ strongest position.

In 2024, Hines-Allen and Walker were the only pair of pass-rushers both ranked inside NFL NextGenStats’ top-15 pressure leaders, ranking ninth and 15th respectively. It’s important to note that Hines-Allen was actually seventh before missing the final game of the season.

Many considered it a down year for Hines-Allen, who struggled to get sacks, however, the pressures were very much still there. A lack of any interior pressure and the NFL’s lowest blitz rate likely factored into his “down” season. There were plenty of opportunities where he just missed out on sacks.

Travon Walker continues to grow before the Jaguars’ very eyes. Walker took another step forward in 2024, claiming 56 pressures and 22 run-stops, according to Pro Football Focus. He is one of just eight players to claim back-to-back double digit sack seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Both his pass-rushing and run-defense have improved substantially. ESPN Analytics had Walker ranked ninth among edge-rushers with a 30% Run-Stop Win %. His 22 run-stops, according to PFF, ranked 10th along with Greg Rousseau and Rashan Gary.

I collected the top-20 edge rushers with the most combined pressures and run-stops from PFF in 2024. The goal was to show the most well-rounded players at the position. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker both finished inside the top-15 (T-13th) with a total of 78 a piece. The Saints’ Chase Young also joined the Jaguars’ duo at a total of 78.

The duo should only get better in 2025. Anthony Campanile’s defensive strategy, change in physique, and Arik Armstead’s transition back inside might bring out the best of the Jaguars’ top tandem. Through two preseason games, it looks as though Walker might get some more looks inside as well.

Get ready for a battle in the AFC South to see which team has the best pair of edge-rushers, the Houston Texans or Jacksonville Jaguars.

