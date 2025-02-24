Jaguars prepare to announce new GM James Gladstone today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to officially hand over the title of General Manager to their newest staff, James Gladstone.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action Nex Jax broke the news to you on Friday afternoon when Gladstone was announced.

Shortly after the announcement, Gladstone stated that after a rough 2024-2025 season, he has high hopes for the franchise’s future.

“We’re not going to have to raise people, they’re going to raise this entire group by just simply being who they are,” said Gladstone on Friday. “I don’t think there’s anything better on planet Earth than having that luxury of just being who you are and being yourself.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan also has high hopes for this upcoming season with the hiring of Gladstone.

“James emerged as my choice, and our choice, following a painstaking but energizing interview process that left nothing to doubt,” says Khan. “We found James to be a class ahead and exceptional in every regard – vision, new ideas, communication, chemistry, and a keen understanding of the league and our team.”

Gladstone will come to Duval from Los Angeles, where he worked as the Director of Scouting Strategy for the Los Angeles Rams. He had worked with the Rams for nine years, including a Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. At only 34 years old, he has about a decade’s worth of NFL experience.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the team will officially announce Gladstone as GM.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.