Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, wife Marissa announce they’re expecting their first baby

QB1 and the First Lady of #DUUUVAL are expecting a little prince or princess!

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced on Instagram on Thursday afternoon that they are expecting a baby.

The soon-to-be parents celebrated another milestone last week as Marissa was by Trevor’s side when he officially signed his five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The two started dating toward the end of their sophomore year at Cartersville High School in Georgia.

According to a Sports Illustrated cover story on Trevor, the two met as kids.

In July 2020, ahead of what would end up being his final season at Clemson, Trevor got down on knee on Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial Stadium and proposed to Marissa.

The beginning of 2021 marked a big milestone, as Trevor announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft and Marissa was there to cheer him on. Excited Jaguars fans knew that it was all but certain that Trevor would be headed to “DUUUVAL.”

On April 10, 2021, the two got married in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Action Sports Jax sends a big “congratulations” to the Lawrences as they get ready to welcome their first child!

