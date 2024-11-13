Local

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will not play in away game against the Lions due to injury

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the second week in a row, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play due to injury.

Lawrence has been out with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. He did not play during last week’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacksonville native Mac Jones started at quarterback for the Jags last week in the 12-7 loss.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discussed the decision to give Lawrence one more week of rest in his Wednesday media availability.

“Trevor (Lawrence) will be out. We just decided this week. He’s getting close, but don’t want to put a player out there that’s not 100%–We’re going to rest him one more week.”

You can watch the Jaguars take on the Lions at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

