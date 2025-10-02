Jaguars’ second half struggles are holding team back

The Jaguars, now 3-1 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at home, are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for first in the AFC South. The defense has been spectacular, ranking top-five in points allowed and first in takeaways. The offense, however, has been far more hit or miss.

A lot of that inconsistency comes from the team’s struggles in the second half of games. Early on in games, the Jaguars have been rolling on offense. It’s helped them jump out to early leads and the defensive stops and takeaways have helped to keep opponents in check thereafter.

How long can that last? Is that model of success sustainable? The second half woes are likely to eventually catch up to Jacksonville at some point if the problem isn’t remedied.

Through the first four games, the Jaguars are averaging 15.3 points per game in the first half.

For reference, that’s good for fifth most in the NFL. Conversely, the team is averaging just 8.8 points in second halves, 29th in the NFL.

Playing conservatively with a lead is no doubt a factor to be considered, but the Jaguars’ offense has been down right abysmal in second halves. The team is averaging just 4.17 yards per play, compared to that of 6.47 yards in the first.

Through the air, the Jaguars are completing 63.5% of passes with an NFL Rating of 87.4 early in games. Not fantastic, but certainly solid numbers. After halftime, though, they are mustering a completion rate of just over 50% (50.8%) and a 57.5 NFL Rating. It’s a stark contrast between halves.

Rushing is much of the same story. Jacksonville is averaging a WILD 7.1 yards per carry in the first before it plummets to a meager 3.7 yards in the second half. Travis Etienne, himself, is gaining nearly nine yards a carry (8.8 YPC) in the first half and an even more impressive 14.3 yards per carry in the second quarter of games.

So what’s the problem? Why is the offense struggling so much coming out of break? Well, zero receptions for the Jaguars’ star receiver Brian Thomas Jr in the third quarter certainly has a part to play in this mystery. Thomas has struggled early on, but his involvement is so crucial to fixing the Jaguars’ passing attack and their second half woes.

Another factor to consider is the offense becoming a little too one note late in games. While they have mostly played with a lead, it hasn’t been enough to shut down the passing attack in most cases. Jacksonville ranks 31st in second half deep ball %, throwing just four through four games.

The drops, penalties, and miscues have also no doubt held the offense back both in the second half and in general. The Jaguars lead the NFL in total flags, penalties, offensive penalties, and illegal shifts/ motions. Additionally, they are tied for second with 10 offensive holding calls.

That’s a yikes from me.

This team is floating in some awkward realm between unlocked offensive potential and likely unsustainable defensive success propping up an inconsistent offense. Just reducing the amount of penalties and drops would do wonders, but there’s more than just that hindering the Jaguars’ offense in the second half of games.

It has to be fixed if the Jaguars want to remain a threat in the AFC.

Jaguars 1st half vs. 2nd half Jaguars 1st half vs. 2nd half through four games.

