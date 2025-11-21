Jared Bridegan murder: State no longer seeking death penalty for Shanna Gardner, Mario Fernandez

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors have taken the death penalty off the table for the estranged couple accused of hiring a hitman to kill a St. Johns County father of four.

That’s according to court documents filed on Friday.

Action News Jax has been following the murder of Jared Bridegan since he was shot and killed in Jacksonville Beach in 2022.

Bridegan’s ex-wife Shanna Gardner and her estranged husband Mario Fernandez Saldana have both been arrested for Bridegan’s murder.

In a social media post, Bridegan’s widow Kirsten Bridegan said she supported the decision. Read her statement in full below:

“Today the State of Florida officially withdrew the death penalty. This is a decision we unanimously support and stand behind. As a family it is something we have considered and weighed for quite some time.

“From the beginning, our greatest responsibility has been to advocate for Jared and for all four of his children. They have already endured unimaginable pain. Prolonging their suffering through years of appeals or forcing them to relive this trauma during an extended, grueling trial would only deepen their wounds.

“Our decision to support the withdrawal of the death penalty is rooted entirely in our love for Jared’s oldest two children. It is not an act of mercy for those who took Jared’s life; it is an act of mercy for the children who must live with the consequences.

“The people who murdered Jared showed no mercy, no compassion, and no regard for the lifelong pain their actions would inflict on his children. We are choosing a different path - one that honors Jared’s legacy and the man he was.

“This choice does not diminish the gravity or the evil of what was done. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice for Jared and believe it will be seen in this life and the next. That belief brings us strength.

“Thank you for standing with us and for supporting us as we continue this difficult journey. #justiceforjaredb #justiceforthekids #news”

