JAX adding Alaska Airlines, with nonstop flights to Seattle, beginning June 2027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Alaska Airlines, for the first time, will begin offering service out of Jacksonville International Airport. Starting in June, the airline will offer daily nonstop flights to Seattle.

Once Alaska Airlines service begins, every major U.S. carrier will be flying passengers out of JIA. Alaska Airlines will be the eleventh carrier to fly out of the Jacksonville airport.

The airline will fly Boeing 737s from Jacksonville to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, though no scheduled times have been announced.

Jacksonville joins Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Fort Myers as the sixth Florida destination in Alaska Airlines’ route network.

The addition will mark the first direct, nonstop link between Northeast Florida and the Pacific Northwest.

The flight to Seattle is about 5 1/2 to 6 hours.

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