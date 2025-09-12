Jax Book Fest returns September 13 with free workshops, featuring author Tiya Miles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Library’s Jax Book Fest kicks off Saturday, September 13, at the Main Library, offering a day full of literary events and workshops.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature Writers’ Day, including workshops on marketing, publishing, and storytelling. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from National Book Award winner and New York Times bestselling author Tiya Miles.

Writers’ Day at the Jax Book Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library, located at 303 N. Laura St., Jacksonville, FL. The event is designed to support aspiring writers with a series of workshops.

Tiya Miles will present two featured programs during the event.

Parking for the event is available at a special rate of $5 at the Duval Street Parking Garage, with free street parking also available downtown on Saturdays. Walk-ins are welcome, although pre-registration requires a library card.

