JAX Chamber hosting 2024 JAX Longest Table dinner on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2024 JAX Longest Table dinner is Wednesday night.

The concept is to share a meal with your community while having conversations and building relationships across economic, racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds.

The table is over 600-feet long so there’s plenty of space for you to join.

In 2023, more than 700 people participated.

The dinner this year is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 3 Independent Drive.

Each attendee is encouraged to bring a blanket, underwear (all sizes), or cold-season sweatpants (all sizes) for the Sulzbacher Center.

To learn more and register, click here.

