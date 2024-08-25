Jax Fuse Festival in Ponte Vedra Beach to showcase fashion, food, and film September 13-14

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Northeast Florida is set to experience a unique blend of fashion, food, and film at the inaugural Jax Fuse Festival, hosted by the Link in Ponte Vedra Beach on September 13th and 14th. The two-day event will highlight the region’s local designers, filmmakers, and culinary experts, offering attendees a chance to engage with creative works through a series of shows, screenings, workshops, and networking opportunities.

“Jax Fuse is a festival that highlights the vision and creative work of designers, culinary artists, and filmmakers and creates a springboard for models,” said Gurpreet Misra, Co-Founder of the link. “Overall, festivals are all about bringing people together and making memories. Jax Fuse sets out to do just that, packed with vibrant colors, delicious flavors, and loads of creativity. We’re excited to showcase local talent and spread some joy in the community.”

The festival kicks off with Fashion + Food Day on Friday, September 13th. Attendees will indulge in a “Taste Of” experience featuring bites from local culinary talents, including Chef Corina Danielson, Tanks Sushi Bistro, Treylor Park, Timoti’s Seafood Shak, and more. The evening will also feature fashion shows from both emerging and established designers such as Ramsey Salter, Fleur de Lis Boutique, and Nena Cavalieri.

Saturday, September 14th, will focus on film, with a full day of screenings from various genres, hands-on workshops, and opportunities for networking with industry professionals.

“It’s inspiring to see more creative spaces emerging in our community,” said Nena Von Sternberg, Founder and CEO of Nena Cavalieri. “The innovative blend of disciplines at Jax Fuse, held at the link, sets a new standard for our city’s creative future. I’m confident this event will elevate Jacksonville’s profile in the fashion world.”

The festival is supported by a dedicated committee of advisors, including leaders from the fashion, film, and marketing industries, ensuring a well-rounded and impactful event. Tickets are currently on sale, with early bird pricing available until August 31st. General admission starts at $35, VIP tickets at $60, and a VIP two-day pass at $100.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jaxfuse.com. Follow the event on social media @thelinkusa.

