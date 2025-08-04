Jax Gas Prices Down as National Prices Inch Upward

Average gasoline prices in Jacksonville have fallen 20.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 625 stations in Jacksonville. Prices in Jacksonville are 20.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.708 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Jacksonville was priced at $2.61/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 78.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.53/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.86/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today. The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“It was another relatively tame week at the pump, with the national average inching up for the second straight week as oil prices briefly touched the $70 per barrel mark before sliding late in the week on news that OPEC+ will raise oil production again in September,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While price cycling led gas prices in some states to see double-digit increases or decreases, most saw only modest fluctuations. With OPEC+ now fully restoring production to 2023 levels— and fresh economic concerns arising from a weak jobs report and renewed tariff threats—oil prices may continue to face headwinds, potentially paving the way for a decline in gas prices in the weeks ahead.”

