Jax Pop Con happening at the Jacksonville Public Library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pop culture is being celebrated on Saturday, April 4, at the Main Library located at 303 North Laura Street in Downtown Jacksonville.

Jax Pop Con Vol. 3 is a free, all-ages event that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The convention features cosplay, gaming, themed storytimes, face painting and a Kids Costume Parade.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event spans three floors of the library. It includes tournaments and Dungeons & Dragons.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back for the third annual Jax Pop Con,” said Keli Likins, Senior Manager for the Main Library. “This event gives people of all ages a chance to connect over shared interests, discover talented local artists, and experience the Library in a fun, welcoming, and memorable way.”

Street parking in Downtown Jacksonville is free on weekends. During special events, the Duval Street Parking Garage, 33 W. Duval St., charges a flat event rate of $5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.