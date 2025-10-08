JaxParks offers free family fall and Halloween events all October in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks is bringing the fall fun all month long with a lineup of free, family-friendly events across Jacksonville. From outdoor movie nights to festive trunk-or-treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Upcoming events this month includes:

Movie Night - Friday, Oct. 17, 7:00 p.m. at Artist Walk: Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas with popcorn and food trucks. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Trunk or Treat 2025 - Friday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. at Legends Community Center Parking Lot: Costumes, candy, games, prizes, and fun.

Treats at the Fountain - Saturday, Oct. 25, 3-6 p.m. at Friendship Fountain: Trick-or-treating around the fountain, mini pumpkin painting stations, music, and more.

Community Funtastic Fall Festival - Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. at HT Jones Community Center: Celebrate fall with crafts, games, refreshments, and prizes.

All events are free and open to the public, for event details visit here.

