JaxParks seeks lifeguards for 2026 season | How to apply

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks is hiring lifeguards for the summer 2026 season with a starting pay of $15 per hour. The positions are open to applicants ages 15 and older at multiple pool locations throughout Jacksonville.

The program provides first-time job seekers and students on summer break the opportunity to build leadership skills and earn certifications in CPR and water safety.

Multiple training dates are available to prepare new hires for the upcoming summer season.

Participants are asked to arrive at training sessions prepared to swim. JaxParks suggests that applicants bring a change of clothes, a snack and paper to take notes during the class.

To qualify for the position, applicants must pass three physical prerequisite tests. These requirements include a 200-yard swim and treading water for 2 minutes without using hands. Candidates must also retrieve a 10-pound brick from the bottom of a diving well.

Further hiring information will be provided to candidates once they successfully complete the training.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

Interested applicants can obtain more information by calling 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4271. Inquiries can also be sent via email to bealifeguard@coj.net.

Officials encourage early applications as available spots for the certification classes fill quickly.

