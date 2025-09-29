The Jay Fund: Ryan’s story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ryan Glynn, 5, was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2024 and is currently in remission after undergoing a bone marrow transplant in early 2025.

Ryan’s parents, Stephanie and Raymond Glynn, have spent much of their time in the hospital with him, as his treatment required long stays. The diagnosis has significantly impacted their lives, uprooting them from their daily routines.

“We were presented with the word cancer,” said Stephanie Glynn, recalling the moment they learned of Ryan’s diagnosis.

“It really uprooted us,” Raymond Glynn shared. “One day you are at work listening to the kids fighting in the car, wishing you can make them stop. Next, you are living in a hospital room wishing you can hear them fighting again.”

The Jay Fund has been instrumental in easing the financial burden on the Glynn family, providing support that includes mortgage and rent payments.

In 2025, 209 families received more than $710,000 in housing support from the Jay Fund, which makes up 59% of their financial assistance.

A survey of Jay Fund families revealed that 72% had to take unpaid leave from work to care for their sick child, and 24% reported an increase of $500 a month in non-medical expenses due to their child’s cancer diagnosis.

Stephanie Glynn expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “The Jay Fund has given us hope and light in the hardest times.”

Ryan’s family is beginning to return to normalcy, with outings such as attending a Jumbo Shrimp game, which was one of Ryan’s first outings since his treatment.

Thanks to the Jay Fund’s support, Ryan’s family is hopeful for a return to normalcy, cherishing moments like attending a baseball game together.

“It’s little things like that, as we are getting back into normalcy, that’s a large piece of keeping us going,” Stephanie Glynn noted.

