Jazz Fest After Dark: 2025 schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jazz Fest in Downtown Jacksonville returns on May 22nd -- and the music doesn’t stop when it gets dark.

Festival attendees will be able to enjoy late-night entertainment all three days of the free festival during Jazz Fest After Dark.

More than eighteen local acts will play at different locations within the city’s nightlife district until as late as 1 A.M.

Below is the schedule:

FRIDAY

Albatross:

Billy Gilmore and Friends at 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

De Real Ting:

Eric Carter at 8 p.m. – Midnight

Intuition Ale Works:

Amelia Crescendo Big Band at 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Few Fellas Brass Band at 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Volstead:

Pablo & Co. at 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

SATURDAY

Circuit Arcade Bar:

Echo Foxtrot at 9 p.m.

Double Bubble at 10 p.m.

Mercy Mercy at 11 p.m.

Intuition Ale Works:

Jazz Jam

Manifest Distillery:

Akia Uwanda Featuring Jerome Kyles at 8 p.m.

Ruby Beach Brewing:

Jaiquan Tyre at 8:30 p.m.

Sun Lowly at 9:30 p.m.

1blackfrend at 10:30 p.m.

Dig Dog at 11:30 p.m.

Volstead: Raisin Cake Orchestra at 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Albatross: Groove Coalition at 9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Shawn Pfaffman at 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Circuit Arcade Bar: JPuB & Friends (John Parkerurban & Friends) at 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

