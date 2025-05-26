Jazz Fest reopens following hours of weather delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 8 P.M.: Jazz Fest has opened to the public.

UPDATE 7:30 P.M.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Jazz Fest will be allowed to open at 7:45 P.M. Sunday.

UPDATE: 7:15 P.M.:

Opening has been further delayed at Jazz Fest. It’s now been pushed back to at least 7:30 P.M.

“This time is also subject to change based on weather conditions. If you are near the venue or in a parking lot, please remain sheltered in place,” said organizers.

UPDATE 6:05 P.M.: The Jacksonville Jazz Fest has released an updated schedule following a weather delay Sunday evening.

Gates will reopen at 7 P.M.

Below is the revised concert schedule:

Updated Jazz Fest schedule Updated Jazz Fest schedule for Sunday

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Jazz Fest announced that its gate delay Sunday afternoon will extend into the evening.

Organizers said they made the decision due to thunderstorms in the area. Duval had a severe thunderstorm warning issued at least once Sunday afternoon.

Connie Han will also no longer be performing.

The gate opening times are subject to change depending on the weather.

“The safety of all guests and performers is our top priority,” said organizers on social media.

