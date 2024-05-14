Local

JEA aims to help seniors at monthly resource fair

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

JEA helping seniors JEA is hosting a resource fair on May 15 to provide seniors with information and community resources. (JEA/JEA)

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA hopes to help local seniors on Wednesday by hosting a resource fair called Senior Day at JEA.

This is the second one so far this year. JEA resumed the monthly program in April after pausing it in 2020 because of the pandemic, according to a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Local agencies will team up with JEA Customer Care agents to provide seniors with information and community resources.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority, ElderSource SHINE Program, The United Way of Northeast Florida’s 211, Lutheran Social Services, Catholic Charities, and JEA’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program will participate.

Those with a scheduled appointment can meet with representatives from Jewish Family & Community Services, which provides financial assistance to those meeting federal guidelines.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event is happening May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at JEA Headquarters.

JEA said it will validate visitors who park in the Duval County Courthouse Parking Garage on Clay Street.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is an Associate Producer for Action News Jax.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!