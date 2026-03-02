JEA board member who Jacksonville City Council President was trying to replace becomes vice chair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA board member who Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico tried to replace as a “big favor to a friend” is now the board vice chair.

At the JEA board executive committee meeting on Monday morning, the following slate of leaders were approved.

MG Orender, Board Chair

Arthur Adams, Vice Chair

Donald “Worth” McArthur, Secretary

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker first told you February 16 that he obtained a text exchange between Carrico and Adams that appears to show Carrico opting to remove sitting board member to repay what Carrico called a “big favor” to his boss, Paul Martinez at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

In that exchange, Carrico wrote:

“What’s up bro… hey I owed a big favor to a friend and opted to put him on the JEA board as your term is expiring… Not sure if you wanted to stay but I needed to do this for my guy.”

INITIAL STORY: Carrico text suggests ‘big favor’ driving push to replace JEA board member with boss

Adams replied:

“My plan was to stay… I’m disappointed - I wanted to serve a full term and felt I was adding real value…”

Adams, formerly a 20-year CSX veteran, replaced Edward Waters University President Dr. Zachary Faison Jr. on the JEA board and was serving the final year of Faison’s term. Adams played a key role on JEA’s Capital Projects Committee.

Emails obtained by Action News Jax show the timeline of the decision to nominate Martinez and that the wheels were in motion to replace Adams before he was told:

February 4: An email from Boys & Girls Clubs VP of marketing to the City’s Chief of Research. It contains Martinez’s JEA board application.

February 5: Carrico sent the text message to Adams, informing him his term was not being renewed because Carrico “owed a big favor to a friend.”

February 6: Another email from the city back to the Boys & Girls Clubs saying “The legislation for Mr. Martinez’s appointment to the JEA Board was filed today.”

February 10: The bill was introduced to the City Council.

Here’s what’s happened since Becker’s initial story on the text message exchange:

February 18: Martinez announces he will no longer pursue the opportunity to serve on the JEA board.

February 19: Carrico accuses JEA CEO Vickie Cavey of “racism” and “toxic culture” after text controversy.

February 20: Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan calls the accusations against Cavey a “smear campaign.

February 25: Carrico is served a subpoena by the State Attorney’s Office.

February 26: Jacksonville City Councilman Jimmy Peluso calls on Carrico to temporarily step down as City Council President until the State Attorney’s Office finishes its investigation.

