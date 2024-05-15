JEA board to vote on contract for interim CEO Vickey Cavey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The board for city-owned utility JEA is set to approve a contract for the interim CEO at its meeting on Tuesday.

The deal with Vickey Cavey would pay her $560,000 for one year in the interim position.

According to the board meeting agenda (pages 173-182), the job comes with two weeks of paid vacation and other benefits.

She would also have use of a JEA vehicle or an allowance of $850 per month.

The contract is retroactive to April 15 and ends on April 16, 2025.

Action News Jax told you in April when Cavey was selected as interim CEO after Jay Stowe resigned from the post.

