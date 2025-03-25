JEA board votes to increase rates: Here’s how it will affect customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of JEA customers will start paying higher rates next month.

The JEA board approved a hike on Tuesday morning.

These rate hikes have been in discussion for about 4-to-5 five months and now they are finalized.

On average, JEA said residential customers will see a 3.7% increase in their overall utility bill starting April 1.

And starting Oct. 1st, you will another increase of 5.1 % in your overall utility bill.

The utility said the rate adjustments include a new tiered structure for electric rates that offers an opportunity to keep electricity bills more affordable for customers who consume less electricity.

Now even with increases, JEA said it expects to continue to offer the lowest overall utility costs among major cities across the state.

If you want to figure out an estimate of how much your will go up, JEA has a tool on its website.

