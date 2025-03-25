JEA board votes to increase rates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA Board of Directors voted Tuesday to approve a series of steep rate increases over the next two years, most notably targeting electric and customers who water their lawns.

Homes that use a separate potable (drinking) water meter for irrigation, will see a massive 50% increase per month that the utility says impacts about 33,000 customers.

The utility is also proposing a combined increase for all customers for electric and water usage of $16.03 per month - $4.61 in 2025 and $11.42 in 2026 for approximately 500,000 households.

Electric bills could increase even more because JEA’s electric usage estimate of 1000 kWh per month is less than the actual average of 1060 kWh per household to go along with a new more expensive second tier for electric.

Finally, the utility is narrowing monthly Tier 1 irrigation usage from up to 14,000 gallons to 7,000 gallons which will likely push customers into more expensive Tier 2 rates.

The utility says it is raising rates in part because of its multi-billion dollar two-decade commitment to buy electricity from Plant Vogtle in Georgia which has become a burden to the utility and ratepayers which current CEO Vickie Cavey appeared to have played a role.





