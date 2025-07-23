JEA Celebrates Latest Water Reclamation Facility

JEA’s Greenland Water Reclamation Facility is the utility’s newest wastewater treatment facility in Duval County in 48 years. Leaders from JEA, the City of Jacksonville, Haskell Co. and Jacobs will celebrate the project with a ribbon cutting on Monday, July 28.

Greenland Water Reclamation Facility is described as an environmentally friendly facility with zero effluent discharge. That means all wastewater is disinfected and distributed back into the reclaimed water system as opposed to being discharged into natural wetlands or the St. Johns River.

The facility began operations last February, less than three years after construction began on 80 acres near E-Town.

Groundbreaking for the project was announced April 1st, 2022, promising to treat an average of over 4 million gallons of wastewater daily. The announcement also indicated future expansion of the site will allow for the addition of up to 12 million gallons of treatment capacity.

The facility produces reclaimed water for 22,800 customers south of U.S. 1 and within the Nocatee and Twin Creeks communities. A state-of-the-art odor control unit helps minimize odor from the facility.

JEA invites community members and customers to join them in celebration of the $148 million project along with the City of Jacksonville; Haskell Co., the project contractor; and Jacobs, project engineer.

The ribbon cutting starts at 9am at 11458 Apex Trail in the Deercreek area, off of E-Town Parkway.

