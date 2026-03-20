JEA launches water usage, leak alerts as Northeast Florida faces dry conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is providing water usage and leak alerts to help residents manage utility costs and protect the local water supply. The initiative comes as Northeast Florida faces ongoing dry conditions and increased calls for water conservation.

The St. Johns River Water Management District has declared a Phase II Water Shortage for the region. To support conservation efforts, JEA is using proactive monitoring to send daily usage, leak, and high bill alerts to customers via email, text, or phone.

The alert system monitors for continuous water flow over extended periods, which is often a sign of an undetected leak. These issues can waste thousands of gallons of water and cause monthly utility bills to increase significantly if they are not addressed. Common sources of leaks include running toilets, dripping faucets, broken irrigation sprinkler heads, and damaged outdoor pipes.

Dr. Charles Moreland serves as the chief customer experience officer for JEA. He emphasized that the utility is focused on keeping residents informed about their specific consumption patterns to prevent waste.“JEA is committed to delivering real value to our customers by helping them stay informed and in control of their utility usage,” Moreland said. “By providing timely alerts and easy-to-use tools, we’re helping customers catch problems early, save money, and do their part to conserve water.”

Utility officials noted that leaks may also occur in pools or other outdoor water features. Customers are encouraged to review their usage through their online accounts at JEA.com and should ensure their contact information is up to date to receive notifications.

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