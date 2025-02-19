JEA seeking bids for former headquarters campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is selling multiple buildings, including its former headquarters and Customer Center on Church Street in Downtown Jacksonville.

The utility moved its Customer Solutions Center and corporate offices to North Pearl Street in Apr. 2023.

JEA is seeking bidders for its former headquarters campus. The package includes the headquarters tower, the former Customer Center, the Adair Building, and a shared below-grade parking deck.

The Tower is a 19-story office building that’s approximately 347,811 square feet. it was built in the early 1960s.

The Customer Center is a six-story office building that’s approximately 248,220 square feet. It was also built in the 1960s.

The two share a below-grade parking deck with about 190 parking spaces.

The Adair Building is a parking garage with about 513 parking spaces. It also includes a street-level retail parking space on Laura Street.

Apr. 8 is the deadline for the Request for Proposal.

JEA staff will negotiate with the highest-ranked respondent based on a recommendation from the evaluation committee.

The Board of Directors will then need to approve the purchase agreement.

