JEA in talks to raise community-wide utility bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA will meet Tuesday morning to discuss potentially raising the communities monthly utility bill.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JEA states the potential changes will see water and sewer bills go down, however, electric/power bills will go up.

Here is a breakdown of the upcoming changes to power bills if approved:

In April, customers can see an average increase of $4.67 a month

By October, customers can see an average increase of $7.34 a month

These changes do not include a monthly base rate increase of about $1.75 a month

For those who own businesses, this is how these changes can affect you:

JEA says that base electric rates will increase to $23 a month

Depending on how much power is used, an increase from $7.90-$61.04 can be reflected

A power bill increase would also be seen in 2026

During this meeting, JEA will also discuss giving Vickie Cavey, CEO of the company, a 25% pay raise. JEA will propose the following:

Salary of $700,000 a year

$2,000 monthly business allowance

$850 monthly car allowance

JEA CEO - Vickie Cavey

JEA will meet at 10:30 a.m. at their headquarters in downtown Jacksonville to discuss these proposed changes. Action News Jax will be at the meeting and keep you informed.

The JEA Board of Directors will vote on the proposed rate adjustments at its meeting on March 25, 2025.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.