JEA warns not to fall for Cash App scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is warning customers not to fall victim to scammers using a new tactic to steal money.

The alert comes as scammers are requesting to make payments via the mobile payment app Cash App. JEA said it does not accept payments from CashApp, Zelle, PayPal, or Venmo. Payments can only be made through JEA’s website, in person, or on the phone by calling 904-665-6000.

JEA said there are hints and signs that customers might be speaking to a scammer.

“Most commonly, the reports indicate that scammers a very pushy and request money be paid within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection,” JEA said.

If Jacksonville residents are targeted by a scammer or are not sure if the call, text, or email they receive is legitimate, JEA urges them to call 904-665-6000.

Here are some tips JEA recommends customers familiarize themselves with:

Never provide or confirm personal information (Social Security number, date of birth) or financial information (banking account information, debit or credit card information) to anyone initiating contact with you, whether by phone, in-person, or email, claiming to be a utility company representative.

Never purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app, (CashApp, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, etc.), to avoid service interruptions.

Scammers can be very threatening. Customers should record the toll-free number, hang up and call JEA at (904) 665-6000.

Customers who feel that they are in physical danger should first call 911.

Visit jea.com/scams for a comprehensive list of what to look for.

JEA said its internal teams are working to get these numbers and mobile payment accounts shut down.

