JACKSONVILLE, Fla —



JEA’s senior customers are invited to Senior Day at JEA, where they will receive tips on saving on their utility bills and guidance on services provided by community nonprofit organizations and city agencies.





At the free event on Wednesday, March 19, local agencies join JEA Customer Care agents and JEA Ambassadors in assisting some of the utility’s most vulnerable customers.

In addition to the Senior Resource Fair, seniors with pre-scheduled appointments meet with representatives from local agencies for potential utility bill assistance. This month, Jewish Family & Community Services, the City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program for the Elderly and Catholic Charities will meet seniors who have been referred by the City of Jacksonville or United Way’s 2-1-1. Catholic Charities is the administrator of JEA’s Neighbor to Neighbor Fund, which provides financial assistance in paying a portion of the utility bill to those meeting federal guidelines.

Organizations participating in Wednesday’s Senior Resource Fair include:

City of Jacksonville Senior Services

Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office

Jacksonville Transportation Authority

ElderSource SHINE Program

Lutheran Social Services’ Steps 2 Success

United Way’s 2-1-1

JEA’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program.

Here are the details: When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 19,2025 Where: JEA Headquarters, 225 N. Pearl St.,Jacksonville

JEA Validated Parking: Duval County Courthouse,151 Clay St., Jacksonville Note: Seniors from the COJ Oceanway Senior Center will arrive by bus between 10-10:30 a.m.

This information was taken by a press release distributed by JEA.









