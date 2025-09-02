Jenkins Quality Barbecue closing Jacksonville locations after 68 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jenkins Quality Barbecue announced Tuesday that it’s closing all of its three Jacksonville restaurants. The business, which opened its first location 68 years ago, said it’s closing due to rising costs of food and labor, shifting consumer trends and supply chain issue," the company stated in a social media post.

The restaurants, located on Emerson and N. Pearl streets and New Kings Road will close for good on Sept. 30, the company social media post states.

“After 68 years of serving our Jacksonville community, we look back not with heaviness, but with our hearts brimming with gratitude,” Jenkins’ social media post states. “From all of us, we thank you. We appreciate your loyalty over the years, and we will miss you!”

In January 2023, Jenkins was was named the best in Florida on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”

