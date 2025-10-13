Jewish Federation offers free AED, CPR certification classes in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida is offering a free AED and CPR classes at 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Tersak’s Family Martial Arts Academy. To register, email alexs@jewishjacksonville.org.

The class is being lead by Alex Silverstein, Community Security Director, Retired FBI agent.

