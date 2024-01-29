JFRD responds to Downtown commercial building fire, massive presence reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is responding to a structure fire in an under-construction commercial building located near A. Philip Randolph Blvd. and Adams St. which has resulted in a significant presence of emergency responders at the scene.

JFRD has told Action News Jax there have been no reported transports or displacements at the location.

JFRD reported that 75-85 crews and six ladders were used at the scene.

A security worker reported at around 9:30 p.m. a fire at the location, with black smoke spotted coming from the upper floors.

The fire was reportedly under control one hour into the incident.

Multiple floors were reportedly involved in the fire. Action News Jax is working to learn more information about the cause of the fire.

As the situation unfolds, this story will be updated to provide further details.

