JHS partners with local agencies to inform community about kitten season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kitten season is approaching, and the Jacksonville Humane Society is teaming up with the City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services and EveryPet to share guidance on what to do if you come across any kittens.

Kitten season is the time of year when unaltered cats procreate and give birth to kittens. In 2025, JHS and ACPS combined took in 8,548 kittens under the age of five months, and JHS served an additional 1,326 kittens via the Kitten Krusaders program. Kitten Krusaders encourages community members who find kittens to foster, rather than bringing them to the shelter, by connecting finders with no-cost veterinary care.

If you spot any kittens outdoors, the agencies urge people not to rush in to rescue them right away. Instead, they recommend first observing the situation.

Watch and wait: The mother cat is likely nearby. A kitten’s best chance at survival is to stay with its mother. It may take a few hours for her to return.

If mom returns: Provide support (food, water, shelter) as needed and when the kittens are 8 weeks old, get mom and kittens spayed/neutered and find them homes.

If mom does not return: A home is a better option than the shelter. JHS can provide coaching on care instructions and help support your efforts to find the kittens new homes once they are ready.

If kittens are experiencing a true medical emergency, such as struggling to breathe, open wounds, or visibly underweight, ACPS can be reached via 904-630-2489, myjax.custhelp.com or the MyJax app.

The agencies also warn against what they call “kitnapping,” or removing kittens unnecessarily.

Underage kittens are among the most vulnerable animals in shelters and often need to be placed in foster homes the same day they arrive, which can put an extra strain on staff and volunteers.

“We are always thankful to the community for their dedication helping save kitten lives,” said Lawrence Nicolas, JHS CEO. “If we work together to spread the message ‘Don’t Kitnap,’ we can help the community save countless lives this kitten season in Jacksonville!”

