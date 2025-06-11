Job News USA recently held a job fair event in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of people attended the Job News USA job fair yesterday at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel.

The event featured 25 local companies, including the Florida Department of Corrections, Gild, the US Navy Reserves, and Massey Services - offering a wide range of employment opportunities to those in search of work.

Job Fair - Navy Reserves

Attendees had the opportunity to connect directly with recruiters and hiring managers, with the potential for on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers.

Job Fair - GILD

The event was also sponsored by Miller Electric Company, TurboDebt, and Cox Media Group.

Job Fair - WOKV & APE

The next job fair will take place on July 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel. Click here to register.

© 2023 Cox Media Group