Joe Carlucci’s path to Jacksonville City Council Vice President opens up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed an amendment to an ethics bill on Wednesday that creates a specific nepotism exemption for relatives serving on the same voting body.

This development clears the way for Jacksonville City Councilman Joe Carlucci to run for City Council Vice President, a position he has been considering.

Both Carlucci and his father, Matt Carlucci, currently serve on City Council, raising questions about potential conflicts under existing nepotism rules if the younger Carlucci ran for a leadership position.

The amendment, filed by Senator Clay Yarborough, passed unanimously in the Senate, 38-0.

Action News Jax first reported Tuesday that the Florida Commission on Ethics split 3-3 when Joe Carlucci sought an opinion from the commission in January, with another vote originally scheduled for March.

With the Senate’s approval of the amended bill, the path for Carlucci’s candidacy is now expected to officially clear the full legislature with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to sign it as well.

Carlucci was thrust into the Finance Chairman position in December after former Chairman, Councilman Raul Arias, stepped down amid a month-long investigation by Action News Jax reporter Ben Becker into his financial dealings. Arias had appeared to be on the fast track for the vice president position, which traditionally leads to becoming council president.

Candidates for council leadership positions must declare their intentions between March 1 to March 30. City Council votes in May on who will fill those posts for a one-year period starting July 1.

