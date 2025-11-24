Jonas Brothers add Jacksonville date to ‘Greetings From Your Hometown Tour’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jonas Brothers have announced an additional tour date in Jacksonville as part of their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

The concert is scheduled for December 30 at Daily’s Place.

This marks the second time the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstars will perform at Daily’s Place, following the success of their current North American tour.

The tour celebrates the band’s 20-year career, featuring music from their entire discography, including solo projects from Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and DNCE.

Presale tickets for the Jacksonville concert will be available to Jacksonville Jaguars Season Ticket Members, Daily’s Place BLUE, and Daily’s Place Subscribers starting Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

General ticket sales will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Fans can visit dailysplace.com for more information on ticket sales.

