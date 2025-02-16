JSO: 1 injured in late-night shooting in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is investigating a late-night shooting where one person was injured in the Brentwood area.

According to JSO, officers responded to the 4000 block of Silver St. at around 11 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim who was suffering a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

JSO states that the initial investigation revealed the victim was walking on the block when the occupant of a dark-colored sedan fired at the victim. The suspect could only be described as a black male.

Any information regarding this shooting should be sent to JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or you can email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

