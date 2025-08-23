JSO: 70-Year-old man found shot multiple times on Mayville Drive East

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 70-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the 9600 Block of Mayville Dr. E Friday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m..

JSO officers located the victim, suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

JSO says the man was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was still at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

JSO says this incident appears to be domestic-related.

The sheriff’s office encourages the community to contact them at 904-630-0500 or at JSOcrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org if they know anything about the incident.

