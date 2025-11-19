JSO addresses rumors of serial killer in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is addressing rumors of a serial killer on the loose in Jacksonville, following a series of homicide investigations involving women.

In a social media post Tuesday, JSO stated that the rumors are false and reassured the community that there is no danger to the public related to these incidents.

JSO’s statement emphasized, “We want to reassure the community there is no danger to the public related to these incidents.”

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that detectives are actively investigating recent homicide cases that involve female victims.

READ: Community leaders call for justice in the death of a Jacksonville woman found under bridge

READ: Two found dead hours apart on Eastside and Southside, JSO says

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.